Nagpur: An ATM in Maharashtra's Nagpur district was dispensing five times extra cash to customers. The matter came to light when a man was in for a pleasant surprise when he tried to withdraw Rs. 500 from an ATM, but got five currency notes of Rs. 500 denomination from the cash dispenser.

He repeated the process and again got Rs. 2,500 while trying to withdraw Rs. 500. The incident took place on Wednesday at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a private bank in Khaparkheda town, located around 30 km from Nagpur city.

The news spread like wildfire and soon a huge crowd gathered outside the ATM to withdraw cash.

This went on till one of the bank customers alerted the local police who rushed to the ATM and and shut it down. They then informed the bank, an official from Khaparkheda police station said. The ATM was dispensing extra cash due to a technical glitch, he said.

The currency notes of Rs. 500 denomination were erroneously kept in the ATM tray meant to dispense notes of Rs. 100 denomination, the official said.

No case has been registered so far in this connection, he added.