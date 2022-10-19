Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Wednesday prohibited selling of firecrackers without permission in the city. The cops also notified that actions will be taken against the seller of firecrackers who does not have a license.Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 18 Cases of XBB Variant of Covid-19, BMC Issues Advisory | Details Here

DCP Sanjay Latlar issued a notification and said that in order to prevent obstruction, inconvenience, annoyance, danger or damage to the public, no person at any public place in the limits of Brihanmumbai shall sell, lic possess, offer, display, carry or expose for purpose of sale of any fire crackers/fireworks without license granted by the Commissioner of Police or any other Police Officer designated by the Commissioner of Police or State Government to grant such license.

Prohibition on selling firecrackers without permission in Mumbai. Actions will be taken against the seller of firecrackers who does not have a license: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/t96xUNBrqK — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

The order will remain in force between 16 October and 14 November.

DELHI GOVERNMENT BANS BURSTING OF FIRECRACKERS

Delhi government has also banned the bursting of firecrackers in the national capital. In a press conference, Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed bursting of crackers can attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200. The government also said that the production, storage, and sale of crackers in Delhi will be punishable with a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and three years in jail under Section 9B of the Explosives Act.

“The purchase and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi will be punishable with a fine of Rs 200 and six months in jail under the Indian Penal Code,” the minister said. Rai said 408 teams have been set up to implement the ban.