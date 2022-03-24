Pune: Parts of Pimpri Chinchwad city near Maharashtra’s Pune experienced an hours-long power outage on Wednesday (March 23). The reason for the outage being – a cat that climbed on the transmission equipment causing a technical fault, said officials. According to officials of the state power utility, 60,000 consumers were inconvenienced.Also Read - Delhi's Peak Power Demand May Surpass 8,000 MW This Summer. How BSES Plans to Meet The Same

The power outage occurred in Bhosari, Akurdi, and surrounding areas in Pimpri Chinchwad at 6 AM. The power supply resumed at around 2 PM.

“A cat entered into a 22 KV yard of a transformer in Bhosari on Wednesday morning following which areas like Bhosari, Akurdi and surrounding localities experienced the power outage,” an MSEDCL official said.

An MSEDCL release said that the cat climbed on power equipment, which caused a technical fault. The cat, however, died.

The power outage affected at least 60,000 consumers.

The official said that the power supply was restored due to the efforts of officials using alternative power sub-stations.

(With PTI inputs)