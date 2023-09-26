Home

Tomato Prices Crashed to Rs 5: Maharashtra Farmers Plan to Hold Protest, Urge Govt to Fix Price

Pune: Farmers in Maharashtra are under stress after tomato prices crashed in the state from around Rs 200 per KG a month ago to as low as Rs 3-5. This has forced them to either abandon their crop or destroy their produce. So much under stress that many farmers in the Solapur district have let tomatoes rot in the fields or destroyed the crop with tractors.

Earlier, a group of farmers from Junnar and Ambegaon tehsils met in Manchar last week to plan a protest in Mumbai, demanding that an MSP be fixed for tomato as a bulwark against price fluctuations. They also urged the state government to fix the tomato price.

“A minimum support price (MSP) for tomato and onion is the only way forward to prevent this kind of market fluctuations,” agriculture activist Sachin Holkar from Nashik told TOI.

Even as some of the farmers managed to sell their produce at throwaway prices, they said they weren’t able to recover even half of their investment. At this time, a farmer at least needs Rs 2 lakh in capital to grow tomato on a one-acre plot.

Tomato prices in Pune have dropped to Rs 5 a kilo in the market. In a similar manner, average wholesale tomato prices have plunged in the past six weeks from Rs 2,000 a crate (20kg) to Rs 90 at the three wholesale mandis in Pimpalgaon, Nashik and Lasalgaon in Nashik.

Tomatoes in Kolhapur are being sold at Rs 2-3 a kilo in retail markets from around Rs 220 around a month ago.

Several frmers in Junnar and Ambegaon tehsils in Pune abandoned tomato plantations after its prices dipped in the wholesale markets over the last few weeks.

As per the available updates from the state agriculture department, the average tomato acreage in Nashik district is around 17,000 hectares, with production of 6 lakh metric tonne. But this year, tomato plantation doubled to 35,000 hectares, with an estimated production of 12.17 lakh metric tonne.

“In July, when wholesale prices shot up to Rs 3,200 a crate in the Narayangaon market of Pune district, many farmers started tomato cultivation in anticipation of a windfall. Their calculation went haywire after the bumper yield,” Sharad Gongade, secretary of the Narayangaon tomato market, told TOI.

