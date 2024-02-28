Home

Maharashtra

Good News Mumbaikars! No More Traffic As PM Modi May Inaugurate Mumbai Coastal Road Project TODAY, Check Route And Details

Good News Mumbaikars! No More Traffic As PM Modi May Inaugurate Mumbai Coastal Road Project TODAY, Check Route And Details

PM Modi will be visiting Maharashtra today and it is expected that he may inaugurate the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, which will help Mumbaikars in getting away from the traffic. Here's all you need to know...

Representative Image

New Delhi: Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra, and is one of the most popular and populated cities in the country but one thing, every Mumbaikar is troubled by, is the infamous Mumbai Traffic. If you also are a resident of Mumbai or frequently travel to the Maharashtra capital and are fed-up of the traffic, there might be some good news for you. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to three Indian States and his last stop is Maharashtra where he will be inaugurating several developmental and infrastructural projects. The long-awaited Mumbai Coastal Road Project between Worli and Marine Drive is also expected to be inaugurated today, February 28, 2024 by PM Modi. Here’s all you need to know about the project..

Trending Now

PM Modi To Inaugurate Mumbai Coastal Road Project TODAY

As mentioned earlier, PM Modi will be visiting Maharashtra today, to participate in events and also inaugurate several developmental and infrastructural projects. If reports are to be believed, PM Modi will be inaugurating the Mumbai Coastal Road Project between Worli and Marine Drive. This phase of the project also includes the twin tunnels under Malabar Hill and will be the south-bound stretch.

You may like to read

Mumbai Coastal Road Project – Cost, Route, Details

Speaking about the route and other details of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, this ambitious projet is 10.58 kilometres long and will be connecting South Mumbai to Worli. The project has an eight-lane road and the tunnel is of six lanes. There will be a special and dedicated line for buses and two tunnels of 2.072 kilometres in length and 11 metres of internal diameter each are also under-construction between Priyadarshini Park and Girgaon Chowpatty. The Mumbai coastal road project will also include a 4.35 km road on reclamation and 2.19 km of bridges.

The cost of this project is approximately Rs 12,700 crore and after completion, this will be India’s first undersea road tunnel. The excavation work of the south-bound tunnel was conducted between January 2021 and February 2022 and the boring of the north-bound tunnel took place between April 2022 and May 2023.

PM Modi Maharashtra Visit

In his visit to Maharashtra, this is what PM Modi will do…

Upon landing in Mumbai, PM Modi will participate in a public programme at around 4:30 PM in Yavatmal, Maharashtra to inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 4,900 crore.

The Prime Minister will be releasing benefits under PM MISAN Yojana and other schemes.

He will be disbursing the second and third installments of ‘Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi’ worth Rs 3,800 crore; these will benegit about 88 lakh beneficiary farmers across the state.

Rs 825 crore of Revolving Funds will also be disbursed by PM Modi, to 5.5 lakh wome self-help groups across Maharashtra.

The distribution of one crore Ayushman cards across Maharashtra will also be initiated by PM Modi and the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana will also be launched, especially for the OBC Caetgory beneficiaries.

PM Modi will also be inaugurating irrigation projects for Marathwada and Vidarbha region developed at Rs 2,750 crore under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PNKSY) and the Baliraja Jal Sanjevani Yojana (BJSY).

Rail projects worth over Rs 1,300 crore in Maharashtra will be launched along with projects to strengthen the road sector in the state.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.