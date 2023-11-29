Home

Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Pune For President Murmu’s Visit: Check List of Routes to Avoid

Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Pune: According to the traffic advisory, vehicles coming from Pune will be diverted to Mumbai via expressway.

Pune: Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Pune’s Lonavla for President Draupadi Murmu’s visit to the city to inaugurate an international conference at Kaivalyadhama Yoga Kendra. President Droupadi Murmu will be on a four-day visit to Maharashtra to attend a host of programmes, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

She will visit Maharashtra from November 29 to December 2 and will inaugurate a national conference on ‘Integration of Yoga in School Education System-Manifesting the thought’, organised by Kaivalyadham as part of its centenary year celebrations at Lonavala on Tuesday.

The President on the same evening will attend the Presidential Dinner at National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

Because of her visit to the city, Pune Police said there will be restrictions of vehicular movement on 29 November between 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

Check Full Traffic Advisory

According to the traffic advisory, vehicles coming from Pune will be diverted to Mumbai via expressway.

Police said there will be no entry to vehicles in Lonavala city.

Vehicles coming from Pune via old highway to be diverted via Kusgaon toll plaza towards Mumbai.

Vehicles coming from Mumbai through expressway are not allowed to take exit from Khandala exit.

Local are advised not to bring their vehicles during the scheduled time to avoid traffic mess in the city.

Apart from this, drone, paragliding and air balloon movement in the air will be completely banned during the stipulated timing provided by the administration.

On November 30, the president will review the Passing Out Parade of 145th Course of National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla. She will also lay the foundation stone for a building of upcoming 5th Battalion.

