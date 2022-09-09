Mumbai: Travelling from airport can be a hassle to some. Standing in ques or waiting for cabs after a long journey can be tiresome. In a bid to alleviate passengers from the stress a little bit, visitors to Mumbai will now have the chance to pre book a seat on one of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) AC bus services even bore they touchdown. The BEST Chalo APP permits the passengers to reserve a seat in advance.Also Read - Security Breached During Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit, Andhra MP’s Assistant Arrested for Impersonating

QUICK FACTS

Fully electric buses

BUS service will run 24×7

Buses will depart from Terminal 2 or the international airport

Seat reservation will be made on first come first serve basis

Passengers will be allowed To makE prior bookings in 7 day in advance

3 ROUTES IT WILL PLY ON

Route 882: CSIA Terminal 2 – Jalvayu Vihar, Kharghar

Route 884: CSIA Terminal 1A – Cadbury Junction, Thane

STEPS TO BOOK A SEAT ON BEST CHALO APP

Download and open the BEST Chalo app and look for the routes 881,882, or 884. Currently on these are plying. Select ‘Reserve’ from the menu. Choose a pickup and drop-off location. Choose a time slot and make an online payment. Passengers will be able to live track the bus and confirm your booking by tapping on their phone on the conductor’s machine.

These services of BEST app will be expanded depending on the success rate of this initiative. Later, it will incorporate mire airport routes as well.