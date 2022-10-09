Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said that it has proposed three names to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena as well as symbols for the upcoming bye-election in Mumbai’s Andheri East, said the poll body’s sources. ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray’ is the first choice for the name and ‘Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ is the second pick. It has asked for trishul (trident) as its first choice of symbol, and rising sun as the second option.Also Read - Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray: Uddhav Faction Gets New Party Name, 'Torch' As Party Symbol

Uddhav Thackeray has given three symbols, ‘trishul’, ‘mashaal’ and ‘rising sun’ to the ECI, said Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) MP Arvind Sawant on party symbol. Also Read - 'Grand Arrival': Brand New Car Crashes Into Row of Parked Bikes in Mumbai | Watch

“The ECI froze our election symbol. They asked us to give symbols, Uddhav Thackeray gave three symbols, ‘trishul’, ‘mashaal’ and ‘rising sun’ to ECI. The ECI will decide and allot the symbol now,” said Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) MP Arvind Sawant. Also Read - Mumbai Man Finds Glass Shards In Domino’s Pizza, Company Orders Probe | See Tweet

“Our party’s name is Shiv Sena, if ECI gives any of the names related to Shiv Sena including ‘Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray)’, ‘Shiv Sena (Prabodhankar Thackeray)’ or ‘Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)’, that would be acceptable to us,” said Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) MP A Sawant.

The Election Commission on Saturday took a strong decision and froze the Shiv Sena symbol as the tussle between the Uddhav Thackeray faction and the Eknath Shinde camp continues to intensify. With the decision from the ECI, now neither the ruling Eknath Shinde government nor the Uddhav Thackeray faction will be able to use the ‘bow and arrow’ poll symbol.

The Election Commission passed an interim order, saying in Andheri East bypolls, neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol ‘Bow & Arrow’, reserved for Shiv Sena.