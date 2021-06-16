New Delhi: A container truck overturned in Osmanabad of Maharashtra after which goods worth over Rs 70 lakh were looted allegedly by villagers and passersby, reports news agency PTI. The police had to form teams to launch a combing operation in nearby areas to get people to return the items they had made away with, an official said on Tuesday. The incident happened on the Solapur-Aurangabad highway stretch near Laxmi Pardhi Pedi in Terkheda in Washi tehsil at around 3 am on Monday, the official said. Also Read - All Not Well In MVA? Congress Will Contest Maharashtra Assembly Polls Alone, Says Nana Patole

"The truck was carrying mobile phones, computers, LEDs, toys and other electronic items. Villagers and passersby started taking away these things after they fell on the road, while some cut open the door of the overturned container. A team of the local police as well as the riot control squad had to be deployed to restore order," he said. While some villagers returned the goods on the appeal of the police, many did not, after which teams combed the nearby areas to get people to return what they had taken from the truck, he said.

"Items worth Rs 70 lakh may have been looted and we have so far managed to retrieve 40 per cent of them. The operation to get more people to give back what they have taken is underway," Deputy Superintendent of Police Motichand Rathod said.

