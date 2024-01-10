Home

‘True Heirs Of Balasaheb’s Hindutva’: Eknath Shinde Maha Speaker’s Ruling On Sena Faction War

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde said his faction's victory is not only theirs but a "triumph of Indian constitution and democracy."

File Photo

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Wednesday hailed the Maharashtra Speaker’s ruling in favour of the Shiv Sena faction led by him, hailing it as the the definitive proof of his group being “true heirs” of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe’s version of Hindutva.

Congratulating the party’s cadres, Shinde said the victory was not of a single party but the triumph of democracy as well as of those millions of people who voted for the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in 2019 state polls.

‘Victory of truth’

“This is the victory of every Shiv Sainik who proudly waved the banner of ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ (Emperor of Hindu hearts) Balasaheb Thackeray,” said Shinde.

He said that the ruling has proved once again that we are the “true heirs of Balasaheb’s and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe’s Hindutva views”.

“Today’s victory is the victory of truth,” the chief minister said.

Majority matters in democracy

Eknath Shinde said his faction’s victory is not only theirs but a “triumph of Indian constitution and democracy.”

The Shiv Sena chief asserted that majority matters in a democratic setup and his faction has the numbers. He also said the party chief’s individual opinion cannot be the opinion of the entire party.

Even the Election Commission of India allotted the name and symbol of the Shiv Sena to his party, he noted.

“Majority is always important in democracy. Shiv Sena, the parent party, has been officially handed over to us by the Election Commission and the bow and arrows have also been handed over to us. Apart from electoral alliances, the tendency to form governments with others was fatal to democracy.”

The “Real” Shiv Sena

Earlier today, in a big political win for Eknath Shinde, assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar held that the Shiv Sena faction led by him was the “real political party” when rival groups emerged in June 2022, and did not disqualify any MLA from the two camps, a verdict that adds another chapter in the Sena legacy war.

In his 105-minute-long reading of the key points of the much-awaited ruling on the cross-petitions by Shiv Sena factions seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs following a split in the party in 2022, Narwekar also rejected the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s petition to disqualify 16 MLAs of the ruling group, including Shinde.

The ruling cemented Shinde place in the top job, 18 months after his rebellion, and added to his political heft in the ruling coalition which also consists of the BJP and the NCP (Ajit Pawar group) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in summer and assembly elections in Maharashtra, which are due in the second half of 2024.

As Narwekar finished reading the order, celebrations broke out among Chief Minister Shinde’s supporters, who burst firecrackers, while Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray said their party will approach Supreme Court against the Speaker’s order.

No MLAs disqualified

Narwekar said no party leadership can use provisions of 10th schedule of Constitution (anti-defection law) for dissent or indiscipline within a party.

In his order on disqualification petitions filed by Shinde-led Sena and the rival faction of Thackeray against each other’s MLAs, Narwekar said Sunil Prabhu of the Sena (UBT) ceased to be the whip from June 21, 2022, (when the party split) and legislator Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde group became the authorised whip.

“All the petitions seeking disqualification of MLAs are rejected. No MLA is being disqualified,” Narwekar said.

The Speaker also held that the Shiv Sena pramukh’ (chief) did not have the power to remove any leader from the party. He also did not accept the argument that the will of the party chief and the will of the party were synonymous.

The 1999 party constitution submitted to the Election Commission was the valid constitution for deciding the issues, and the Thackeray group’s contention that the amended constitution of 2018 should be relied on was not acceptable, he added.

The 1999 constitution made the `Rashtriya Karyakarini’ (national executive) the supreme body, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

