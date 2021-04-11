Pune: Two persons have been arrested in Pune on Sunday for illegally selling Remdesivir injection amid a shortage of the life-saving drug reported in Maharashtra. The Pune City Police nabbed a nurse and her associate who were selling Remdesivir, a key medicine in treatment of coronavirus which has been in high demand since the rise of the pandemic. Similar cases have been reported from Mumbai and Pimpri-Chinchwad districts over the past few days. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Actor Pawan Kalyan Goes Under Home Quarantine After His Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19

The incident came to light after the Pune City crime branch was tipped off about a person selling Remdesivir at a higher price. On investigating the matter, the police trapped one person in Dattanagar area of Pune, which led them to the arrest of the nurse working in a private hospital in Hinjewadi.

"We have arrested two persons till now in the case and further probe is on. The interrogation of the nurse is further expected to give us more details," the police said.

On Friday, two persons were arrested in Mumbai allegedly with over 280 vials of Remdesivir injections. Both were charged under relevant provisions of the IPC, Drug Price Control Order, Essential Commodities Act and Drugs and Cosmetics Act at Andheri Police Station.

With Maharashtra witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases, Remdesivir injections are in high demand in the state, with a few areas like Nagpur reporting a scarcity. On Thursday, the Maharashtra government capped the price of Remdesivir between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,400 per vial and warned against its hoarding and black marketing.