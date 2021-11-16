Gadchiroli: Just two days after an encounter in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said the body of Naxal commander Sukhlal Parchaki (33) has been found at the encounter site. Saying that Sukhlal Parchaki was carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakhs, the MHA said with this, the number of Naxals killed in the encounter reached 27.Also Read - Maharashtra: 26 Maoists Killed in Encounter With Police in Gadchiroli District

On November 14, over 26 Naxals were killed in an encounter with police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district. Among them, many were carrying huge cash rewards on their heads, including top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde who carried a bounty of Rs 50 lakh. As per updates, the killed naxals included 20 males and six females. Also Read - Centre Extends COVID Restrictions Till Nov 30 to Prevent Further Spread of Pandemic | Details Here

Two days after an encounter in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, the body of Naxal commander Sukhlal Parchaki (33) has been found at the encounter site. He was carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakhs. With this, the number of Naxals killed in the encounter reached 27: Senior MHA official — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021

A male and a female bodyguard of Teltumbde were also among those killed in the encounter, police said.

Milind Teltumbde, a member of the Maoists’ central committee and one of the wanted accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was carrying a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head for his alleged involvement in violent activities against the state, a police official said.

Among the other killed rebels, Lokesh alias Mangu Podyam, commander of company no. 4 of Maoists, was carrying a bounty of Rs 20 lakh on his head, while Mahesh alias Shivaji Raoji Gota, who was the divisional committee member of Kasnasur Dalam, was carrying a bounty of Rs 16 lakh.

Kishan alias Jaiman, commander of the Korchi Dalam, and Sannu alias Kovachi, commander of the Kasansur Dalam, were carrying rewards of Rs 8 lakh each on them.

Bhagat Singh alias Pradip alias Tilak Jade, the bodyguard of Teltumbde, was carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh, while Prakash alias Sadhu Boga, Lacchu, the bodyguard of Naxalite Prabhakar, Navluram alias Dilip Tulavi, Bandu alias Dalsu Gota, Kosa alias Musakhi who was member of company no. 4, and Pramod alias Dalpath Kachlami carried Rs 4 lakh cash rewards each on their heads, police said.

Besides, Chetan Pada, a new recruit in Tipagarh Dalam, carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on him. The police also recovered 29 firearms from the spot, including nine 12 bore weapons, nine SLRs (self-loading rifles) and five AK-47 guns, another police official told PTI.

