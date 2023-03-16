Home

Maharashtra

Two Residents of Same Building in Mumbai Die by Suicide Within 24 hours

Two Residents of Same Building in Mumbai Die by Suicide Within 24 hours

Two persons of a same building died by suicide within a few hours in a building located in suburban Kandivali.

Two persons of a same building died by suicide within a few hours in a building located in suburban Kandivali.

Mumbai: Two persons of a same building died by suicide within a few hours in a building located in suburban Kandivali, police said on Wednesday. In one case, a 56-year-old woman hanged herself in her flat on Tuesday as she was upset that her daughter couldn’t become a mother.

And, in the other incident, an 18-year-old boy jumped from the building on Wednesday morning after his father shouted at him for not studying. His body was spotted by watchmen of the building and society members.

You may like to read

Police have registered cases of accidental death and further investigation is on, an official added.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA — +91-9820466726 24/7; Languages: English, Hindi

SAMARITANS — 84229 84528, 84229 84529, 84229 84530 Daily 5 PM to 8 PM

E: talk2samaritans@gmail.com

You can call and speak anonymously and confidentially, or visit the centre for a personal meeting in Mumbai, with a prior appointment. Address:402, Jasmine, Opp Kala Kendra,

Dadasaheb Phalke Road, Dadar(E), Mumbai 400014

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.