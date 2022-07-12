Pune: After wall of a two storey building collapsed in Nana Petha, the fire brigade managed to rescue 2 people from under the rubbles while 2 others were injured due to the sudden collapse. The incident took place last night in Nana Petha area in the city of Pune.Also Read - Maharashtra Rains: Landslides in Ghatkopar, Chiplun; House Damaged, Road Blocked | Videos, Pics

Pune Fire brigade rushed to the spot and undertook the rescue operation as the wall of a building collapsed to the ground.

Maharashtra | 2 injured and 2 rescued after a wall of two-storey building collapsed in Nana Peth area of Pune city, late last* night: Pune Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/u8bqEtkc0J — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

More details on the story are awaited.