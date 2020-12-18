New Delhi: Two people were arrested in Maharashtra’s Palghar reportedly for performing black magic rituals to kill Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde, a report by leading news portal said on Friday. The incident took place in Kanhe Talavali village of Vikramgad Taluka in Palghar district. Also Read - Bombay High Court Puts Hold on Mumbai Metro Car Shed Project

According to a report carried by India Today, officials had earlier this week raided a hut in Kanhe Talavali village based on specific inputs on a tantrik performing black magic rituals. When the officials reached there, they found two tantriks carrying out occult practices with a photograph of Eknath Shinde. Also Read - When Can You Expect Mumbai Local Train Services to Resume at Full Capacity?

On the photograph were kept green chillies and lemons, while a rooster was found kept in the hut for sacrifice purposes. Many other things related to black magic were recovered from the hut. Also Read - Inconsistent With Basic Structure of Constitution: Maharashtra House Won't Reply to SC on 'Breach of Privilege' in Arnab's Case

The duo, identified as Krishna Ballu Kurkute and Santosh Magri Vardi, are currently in judicial custody. They are yet to reveal the name of the person who asked them to carry out the rituals to kill the Maharashtra minister.

“We have asked for the call detail records of Vardi and Kurkute and once that is obtained, we will find out who was the person on whose instructions the two accused were acting on and were conducting the Black magic rituals,” India Today quoted police inspector Appasaheb Lengre of the Jawhar police station as saying.