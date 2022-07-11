Mumbai: A man from Jammu and Kashmir was held for allegedly issuing death and sexual threats to a 15-year-old girl after she posted a video on Facebook expressing her views on the June 28 killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in Rajasthan, reported news agency PTI quoting a Mumbai police official said on Monday.Also Read - Maharashtra Rain Alert: Heavy Rain Predicted For Several Districts, Orange Alert Issued For Mumbai

The accused, Fayyaz Ahmed Bhatt (30) was held on Sunday from Badgam in the northern Union Territory with the help of police there, the VP Road police station official said. "The girl received calls and Whatsapp messages containing death and sexual threats from three numbers on July 1, after which her parents lodged a complaint the next day," he said.

A special team of Mumbai police nabbed Bhatt and charged him under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. He has been remanded in police custody for three days and further probe was underway.

Kanhaiya Lal killing

Kanhaiya Lal was killed in a ghastly act of terror with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop on June 28 by two persons who claimed they were avenging an insult to Islam. The National Investigation Agency has arrested seven persons so far in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)