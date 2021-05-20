Maharashtra: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Thursday issued stern SOPs in response to sexual harassment complaints of women in COVID-19 wards across the state. According to the order, each women’s COVID-19 ward should now have panic alarm buttons Also Read - What is White Fungus And Who Are At Risk? How it is Deadlier Than Black Fungus? All You Need to Know

According to the SOP, a Covid centre should install a "panic alarm button" at a visible spot at the centre.

No male staff should be deployed in the female ward at the centre, according to the 16 points SOP released by the government. However, in some exceptional cases, male staff should accompany female staff to take a woman patient for tests.

Entry and exit to the ward should have CCTVs installed and a security guard should be deployed with a register of visitors. The SOPs also mention that every female Covid centre should have 24-hour electricity and water supply and a bathroom and toilet for every 20 female patients.

The circular stated an ambulance should be provided at each centre for pregnant women and female staff must accompany them if they need to be shifted to a hospital. It is necessary to keep a reserved bed for pregnant women in a ward.