Mumbai: In his first public address following the coup d’etat of Maharashtra government by a rebel faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded mid-term elections in the state, saying that people should be allowed to take a stand on toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him. “I challenge them to hold assembly elections today. If we have done wrong, people will send us home. And if this is what you had to do, then you should have done it two and half years ago, and it would have been done respectfully. There would be no need for all this to happen,” Thackeray said.Also Read - Nobody Can Grab Shiv Sena's Bow And Arrow Symbol, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Addressing a press conference here, He also addressed the reports of tussle with the rebel faction to claim the party’s poll symbol, and asserted that the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol will remain with the original party. Also Read - Haryana BJP's IT Cell In-Charge Arun Yadav Removed by Party For Controversial Tweets

Referring to the Sena and BJP’s parting of ways after the 2019 Assembly poll results over the issue of rotational chief minister, Thackeray said the change of power in the state could have happened with grace and in a dignified manner in 2019 and not with “betrayal” as was done last week. Also Read - 'Appear on July 11 Without Wasting Much Time', Kolkata Police to Nupur Sharma Over Prophet Remarks Row

Thackeray also hit out at the rebel Shiv Sena group for keeping mum when the BJP targeted and “abused” him and his family in the last two-and-a-half years. “You keep in touch with them and betray your own party like this,” he said without naming Shinde.

He said the Supreme Court’s verdict to be delivered on July 11 will decide not just the future of shiv sena but also the future of Indian democracy. The apex court is scheduled to give its decision on a petition seeking disqualification of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

The former Chief Minister said he has consulted constitutional experts, who told him that there can be a split in the legislature party, but the original party stays and cannot be finished. “The legislature party and original party are two different entities. There should be no confusion over the symbol. Shiv sainiks should rest assured that the bow and arrow symbol will remain with us,” he said.

He also said he would take a decision which candidate to support for the presidential election after consulting the party MPs.