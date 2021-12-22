Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is doing fine, his son Aaditya Thackeray said on Wednesday as the CM’s absence on the first day of the Maharashtra assembly session fuelled speculations about his health. “The Chief Minister’s condition is fine. I have spoken to him on the phone. He will come whenever he wants to,” Aaditya Thackeray said. As per reports, Uddhav Thackeray recently had cervical spine surgery.Also Read - Allow Booster Shots, Lower Vaccine Eligibility Age: Aaditya Thackeray's Suggestions to Centre to Combat Omicron

The chief minister had on Tuesday attended a meeting of the state cabinet via video call and also joined in a tea gathering of Shiv Sena MLAs virtually.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also enquired about the Chief Minister's health when he met Shiv Sena MPs at Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's meeting after the close of the Winter Session of Parliament.

In the meantime, Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s health is good and he can come to the legislature any time and there is no need to hand over the charge to anyone else.