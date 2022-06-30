Uddhav Thackeray Resigns: Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra minutes after the Supreme Court upheld for a trust vote in the Assembly on Thursday. Addressing the state via Facebook Live, Thackeray said he will also resign as the member of legislative council too. “In a democracy, heads are counted to show numbers. I am not interested in that. I don’t want to play these games. Tomorrow, they will say that they have brought down Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray’s son,” he said.Also Read - Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Arrive In Goa, To Depart For Mumbai In Few Hours

Uddhav Drives Toward Raj Bhavan: Hours after resigning as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray drove from his residence Matoshree to Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation as Maharashtra CM to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Watch Video: