Uddhav Thackeray Facebook Live: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday addressed the state via Facebook Live. The address comes amid reports of Uddhav's resignation as CM of Maharashtra. "Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will interact with the people through Facebook Live this evening at 5.00 pm and give his feedback on current affairs," CMO Maharashtra tweeted earlier.

The Shiv Sena had earlier issued an ultimatum to all its MLAs, directing them to attend a meeting in Mumbai by 5 pm or face action. The letter also warned that if someone remains absent from the meeting without proper reason and prior information, they should keep in mind that action will be initiated to cancel their membership as per constitutional provisions.



  • 5:57 PM IST

    Live| Uddhav Thackeray Facebook Live: I am keeping my resignation letter ready, come and tell me if you don’t want me as chief minister: Uddhav Thackeray

  • 5:54 PM IST

    I am ready to resign as chief minister and Shiv Sena head, says Uddhav Thackeray

  • 5:51 PM IST

    Any of the rebel MLAs should come and tell me in the face that they don’t want me as chief minister. I will quit immediately, says CM Uddhav

  • 5:49 PM IST

    If NCP or Congress didn’t want me to be a CM, then it would have been okay. But with Shiv Sena leaders doing this is upsetting. I consider them as my own, it’s not likewise: CM Uddhav Thackeray

  • 5:48 PM IST

    We opposed NCP and Congress for 25-30 years; Sharad Pawar insisted I should come on board, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

  • 5:47 PM IST

    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he had no experience of administration, but worked hard and got good result. He said because of state work, he was selected as top chief minister in country.

  • 5:46 PM IST

    Shiv Sena and Hindutva are synonymous. They cannot be separated. Aaditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde and several ministers visited Ayodhya: Uddhav Thackeray

  • 5:44 PM IST

    We have 63 MLAs in Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

  • 5:43 PM IST

    Shiv Sena can’t be separated from Hindutva, says Uddhav Thackeray

  • 5:43 PM IST

    “I’ve tested positive for COVID. I was one of the top 5 Chief Ministers in the country to deal with the COVID wave”: Uddhav Thackeray