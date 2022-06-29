Uddhav Thackeray Facebook Address: As the Supreme Court gave go-ahead to the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday June 30, all eyes are now set on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as he is set to address the people via Facebook LIVE. speculations are rife that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray may resign before the floor test. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Maharashtra political crisis.Also Read - Focus Shifts To Goa As Supreme Court Gives No Relief To Uddhav, Floor Test Tomorrow| Maharashtra LIVE

Uddhav Thackeray FB Address: Here Are The LIVE Updates

09:42 PM: "Are you angry with me? Are you angry at my party? Why didnt you come and meet me instead of going to Goa and Guwahati? Whatever you feel, come and please speak to me once," Thackeray's emotional appeal to rebel MLAs.

09:38 PM: Gave rebels what they wanted, says Uddhav

09:37 PM: I am satisfied that we have officially renamed Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv – the cities named by Balasaheb Thackeray, said Maharashtra CM .

09: 30 PM: “I have been able to fulfill the ambition of Bal Thackeray”, said CM Uddhav Thackeray

09:25 PM: Earlier in the day, CM Thackeray said that all 3 parties came together & did good work in 2.5 yrs.

09:25 PM: He expressed his gratitude to all parties.

09:20 PM: CM Uddhav Thackeray further said that he received the support of Congress and NCP but unfortunately he didn’t get the support of his own party’s (Shiv Sena) people.