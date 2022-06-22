Mumbai, Maharashtra: Amid the ongoing political crisis within the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for the coronavirus, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath claimed on Wednesday. Nath, Congress observer for the state claimed that he was unable to meet CM Thackeray amid the escalating crisis in the state.Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray to Quit? Here's What's at Stake & How Numbers Stack Up in Maharashtra Assembly | EXPLAINED

#WATCH | Mumbai: "Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for #COVID19," says Congress Observer for the state, Kamal Nath. pic.twitter.com/wl22yJkXXt — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had tested Covid-19 positive. The 80-year-old Governor has been admitted to the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai for treatment and his condition has been described as 'stable'.

“I have been tested positive for Covid-19. There are only mild symptoms. However, I have been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure,” Koshyari said in a tweet later. Koshyari, who celebrated his 80th birthday on June 17 — is usually seen sporting a face-mask diligently in public.