Mumbai: Hours after meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray has vacated his official residence, the Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai and headed toward his family house Matoshree. Earlier today, while addressing the people of the state and Uddhav expressed his readiness to tender his resignation not just as the Chief Minister but also as the Sena chief.

"But first, I want to have a clear conversation. I appeal to all rebels- come and let's talk or call me, but tell me that you want me to resign," Uddhav Thackeray said.

#WATCH | Luggage being moved out from Versha Bungalow of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/CrEFz729s9 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Uddhav left his official residence amid chants ‘Uddhav tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain’ (Uddhav, you go ahead, we are with you). Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray along with his mother Rashmi Thackeray and brother Tejas Thackeray also left Varsha along with the chief minister.