Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Passes Six Resolutions Amid Deepening Crisis in Maharashtra: What’s the News?Also Read - New Maharashtra Govt on Cards? Eknath Shinde Met Devendra Fadnavis Last Night in Gujarat: Report

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Stung by its biggest rebellion since its inception, Shiv Sena, in its national executive meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray adopted six resolutions regarding the internal workings of the party. Sena, that is firefighting a rebellion led by minister and senior leader Eknath Shinde, authorised Uddhav Thackeray to take decisions regarding the organisation as the political crisis deepens in Maharashtra. Also Read - No Separate Group: Eknath Shinde on Reports of Naming Faction 'Shiv Sena-Balasaheb' | Top Developments

What Are The Six Resolutions?