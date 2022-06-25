Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Passes Six Resolutions Amid Deepening Crisis in Maharashtra: What’s the News?Also Read - New Maharashtra Govt on Cards? Eknath Shinde Met Devendra Fadnavis Last Night in Gujarat: Report
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Stung by its biggest rebellion since its inception, Shiv Sena, in its national executive meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray adopted six resolutions regarding the internal workings of the party. Sena, that is firefighting a rebellion led by minister and senior leader Eknath Shinde, authorised Uddhav Thackeray to take decisions regarding the organisation as the political crisis deepens in Maharashtra. Also Read - No Separate Group: Eknath Shinde on Reports of Naming Faction 'Shiv Sena-Balasaheb' | Top Developments
What Are The Six Resolutions?
- In first resolution, Shiv Sena’s national executive condemned the “treachery” of the rebel party legislators have displayed and expressed that the party and its organisation is strongly standing behind party leader Uddhav Thackeray. “The party gives all the rights to Thackeray to exercise control over the emerging scenario and to implement decisions required for the same,” the resolution read.
- The national executive praised the work done by Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of Maharashtra especially during Covid pandemic.
- Party’s national executive also passed resolve to ensure Shiv Sena victory in the upcoming municipal corporation, council, panchayat, zilla parishad and panchayat samiti and other local body elections.
- It also thanked the Maharashtra government and the BMC for the improvement works, coastal road, metro rail, property tax exemptions and the other developmental projects that it has undertaken, and asserted that under the leadership Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray Shiv Sena we will ensure Mumbai’s sustained development.
- According to the fifth resolution, Shiv Sena and Bal Thackeray are two sides of the same coin which are inseparable. Hence, besides Shiv Sena, no one else can use Balasaheb’s name.
- In the sixth resolution, the party said it has always stayed true to Hindutva, the idea of a united Maharashtra and Marathi Asmita. “The party has never insulted and will never do so in the future. Those who committed treachery against the Sena, how much ever senior they might be, we give full rights to Uddhav Thackeray to take action against them. The national executive resolutely stands behind him in this,” the resolution added.
Recap: Shiv Sena is currently dealing with with one of its worst political crisis that was triggered by rebel party MLA Eknath Shinde, who, along with several party and independent legislators, went incommunicado after the MLC poll results, and is camping at at five star hotel in Assam’s Guwahati. Also Read - No One Should Use Balasaheb's Name: Uddhav Thackeray Reacts After Rebel Sena MLAs Decide To Call Themselves As 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'