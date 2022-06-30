New Delhi: Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday congratulated Eknath Shinde, who took oath as new the CM, and new Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis . Taking to Twitter, Uddhav Thackeray said he hoped “good work” will take place in Maharashtra and Shinde-Fadnavis will help achieve this.Also Read - Eknath Shinde Changes Twitter's Profile Pic Featuring Bal Thackeray. Check Here

“I extend my greeting to the new CM of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. I hope that good works take place in Maharashtra through both of you,” Uddhav Thackeray tweeted.

This comes a day after Uddhav Thackeray, 62, resigned Wednesday night, minutes after Supreme Court refused to stay Governor Koshyari’s direction to his government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday. Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation came days after Eknath Shinde led a rebellion with at least 39 Shiv Sena MLAs. In an emotional message on Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray said he was “betrayed” by his own party members.

Maharashtra crisis: Top developments

Eknath Shinde, who led a rebellion against Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday took oath as the new Maharashtra chief minister. Shinde was administered an oath by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

Fadnavis, who was Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 2014-19, announced at a joint press conference in Mumbai on Thursday that Eknath Shinde will be the new CM. Fadnavis also announced at the press conference that he will not be part of the government.

Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet later that Fadnavis has decided to be part of the new government in Maharashtra in the interest of the people of the state after a word from BJP chief JP Nadda and congratulated him for his decision.

He said in a tweet that Fadnavis has shown a “big heart” and the decision reflects his true dedication and attitude of service towards Maharashtra.

“On the word of BJP chief JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis, showing a big heart, has decided to be part of the government in the interest of Maharashtra and the people of the state. This decision reflects his true dedication and attitude of service towards Maharashtra. I congratulate him from the bottom of my heart,” Amit Shah said.

“A total of 50 MLAs are with us, including 40 MLAs from Shiv Sena…We have fought this battle so far with their help…I will not let even a scratch mar the trust that these 50 people have placed in me – let alone break that trust,” Shinde said.

“The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb’s Hindutva and for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us,” he added.The Shiv Sena leader further said that though BJP has 120 MLAs, but Fadnavis did not take up the post of Chief Minister.

“BJP has 120 MLAs but despite that Devendra Fadnavis didn’t take the post of CM. I express my gratitude to him along with PM Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders that they showed generosity and made Balasaheb’s Sainik (party-worker) the CM of the state,” he said.

