New Delhi: In a major blow to former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, his nephew extended support to the Sena faction led by CM Eknath Shinde. A statement from Shinde's office released after the meeting said Nihar Thackeray will start his political journey under the CM's leadership.

Nihar Thackeray, a member of the Thackeray political clan, met Eknath Shinde and pledged his allegiance to the Sena camp which led a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray. Nihar Thackeray, who has stayed away from politics all this while, is married to the daughter of BJP leader and former state minister Harshvardhan Patil.

Last month, Shinde led a revolt in the Shiv Sena and walked away with nearly 40 party MLAs. On June 30, he took oath as chief minister with support of the BJP.

Who is Nihar Thackeray