Uddhav Thackeray Facebook Address: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned on Wednesday minutes after the Supreme Court ruled that he must prove his majority on the floor of the house on Thursday.Also Read - Devendra Fadnavis May Return As Maharashtra CM, Likely To Take Oath On July 1: Report

Uddhav Thackeray, in an address to the people via Facebook LIVE, made a few poignant observations as he expressed his gratitude to all the parties that supported him. Also Read - Came To Power In Unexpected Manner, Going Out In Similar Fashion: Uddhav’s Last Statement as Maharashtra CM

Here is a cheat sheet of the finer points made by Uddhav Thackeray: