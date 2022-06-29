Uddhav Thackeray Facebook Address: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned on Wednesday minutes after the Supreme Court ruled that he must prove his majority on the floor of the house on Thursday.Also Read - Devendra Fadnavis May Return As Maharashtra CM, Likely To Take Oath On July 1: Report
Uddhav Thackeray, in an address to the people via Facebook LIVE, made a few poignant observations as he expressed his gratitude to all the parties that supported him.
Here is a cheat sheet of the finer points made by Uddhav Thackeray:

- I am resigning as Chief Minister. I don’t want a hand in the blood of Shiv Sainiks that may be spilled tomorrow.
- Those whom we promoted and built up, they are the ones who have betrayed us.
- CM Uddhav Thackeray further said that he received the support of Congress and NCP but unfortunately he didn’t get the support of his own party’s (Shiv Sena) people.
- I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP and Congress people also supported the proposal.
- I am satisfied that we have officially renamed Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv, the cities named by Balasaheb Thackeray.
- I had come to power in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM and as an MLC.
- Making an emotional appeal to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Uddhav Thackeray said, “Are you angry with me? Are you angry at my party? Why didn’t you come and meet me instead of going to Goa and Guwahati? Whatever you feel, come and please speak to me once.”
- Gave rebels what they wanted, said Uddhav.
- I have been able to fulfill the ambition of Bal Thackeray, said CM Uddhav Thackeray.
- Shiv Sena is one family, will not let it be pulled apart. I am not going anywhere, I will gather all our supporters, we will recoup.