Maharashtra Political Crisis: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray might offer to resign after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, sources told Zee News. If reports are to be believed, the Chief Minister will meet party MPs and MLAs after the cabinet meeting later in the day wherein he may announce to step down from his post.Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray to Quit? Here's What's at Stake & How Numbers Stack Up in Maharashtra Assembly | EXPLAINED