Maharashtra Political Crisis Latest Update: It was an emotional moment for Uddhav Thackeray to announce his resignation from the post of chief minister of Maharashtra after the Supreme Court allowed floor test in the assembly on Thursday. Soon after the Supreme Court verdict, Uddhav addressed a Facebook love and said he is tendring his resignation.

Emotionally charged Uddhav said he had come to power in an unexpected manner, and now he is going out in a similar fashion.

"I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM and as an MLC," Uddhav Thackeray said on FB live.

His announcement came minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra Governor’s direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

“I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP and Cong people also supported the proposal,” he added.

He further added that he is satisfied that he has officially renamed Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv – the cities named by Balasaheb Thackeray.