Mumbai/ New Delhi: Uddhav Thackeray has resigned as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. With Thackeray's resignation, Maha Vikas Aghadi's 2.5-year long-run in the State has ended paving way for the new government to form. Thackeray's decision to step down from the post comes as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government failed to get relief from the Supreme Court. Uddhav's resignation was imminent a few hours before his actual resignation came when he expressed his gratitude to secretariat staff at the Mantralaya while leaving the office after the Cabinet meeting.

Quoting Thackeray, NCP leader Jayant Patil after the cabinet meeting said, "CM Uddhav Thackeray further said that he received the support of Congress and NCP but unfortunately he didn't get the support of his own party's (Shiv Sena) people."

In another dramatic twist to the week-long Maharashtra political saga, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday resigned as chief minister ahead of the floor test, admitting he does not have the numbers.

If reports are to be believed, Thackeray had informed his cabinet colleagues about the decision to quit if the apex court refuses to rule in the government’s favour on the plea that challenges the Governor BS Koshyari’s floor test call.

Maharashtra governor Koshyari, a day after meeting Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition, had directed CM Thackeray to prove his majority in the Assembly on June 30, Thursday. For the unversed, Fadnavis had handed over a letter to Koshyari seeking a floor test at the earliest. “We have given a letter to the Governor, in which we have informed him that Shiv Sena’s 39 MLAs are saying that they are not with the Sena and they do not want to support the Maha Vikas Aghadi government,” Fadnavis told reporters after meeting the Governor.