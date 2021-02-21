Maharashtra: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a televised conference where he expressed his concern over the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state. During the press briefing, the chief minister said that there were 7,000 new Covid cases in Maharashtra on Sunday. He also informed that the new Covid wave is strongest in Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal area. “Will allow taking district authorities to bring restrictions as and when they feel,” CM Udhav said. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown News: Another Lockdown in Bengaluru on Cards? Read What BBMP Commissioner Says

With total number of positive cases surging over 6,000 for the third consecutive day, Maharashtra has been witnessing the highest number of COVID cases in the country. “If the (COVID-19) situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want lockdown can roam around without mask while those who don’t want it must wear mask and follow all the rules,” he said. Also Read - Please be Patient: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla's Appeal to Other Countries as They Await Covishield Supplies

“We may have to bring a strict lockdown if we don’t follow discipline. Next 8 days will tell us if to bring lockdown back,” he said. In his address, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that COVID-19 raising its head in Maharashtra again. “We will know in 8 to 15 days if this is another wave,” Uddhav added. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: 12-hour Curfew to be Imposed in Regions With Highest Spike in Coronavirus Cases? Decision Next Week

“Lockdown may not be the solution to COVID-19, but it is the only option to break the cycle of the virus,” he added. The chief minister said that COVID-appropriate behaviour is a must and those violating the rules will be punished.

Key Takeaways From Uddhav Thackeray’s Address:

All religious, social and cultural programmes will be banned for next few days starting Monday.

The government plans to implement ‘I am responsible’ drive for self-discipline.

Many experts and government officials have blamed the laxity shown by people of the state for the resurgence of Covid-19 in Maharashtra.

The state government has started taking strict action against the management of wedding and banquet halls in Mumbai and other cities that are found violating Covid-19 norms.

He further said that the state government will review the situation in th next eight days to decide whether a lockdown should be imposed.

“Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you. It will all depend on the people of Maharashtra,” said Thackeray.

A week-long lockdown has already been announced in Amravati, one of the worst-affected districts in Maharashtra, which will come into force from Monday.