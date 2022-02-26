Mumbai: As India makes all efforts for evacuation of its citizens from war-hit Ukraine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced to provide free services to all the students returning on Air India flights, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Saturday. “BMC will provide free services to all the students returning from Ukraine today. We will provide them free Covid testing, vaccines, food and all other facilities,” Pednekar told news agency ANI.Also Read - Breaking: First Evacuation Flight Carrying 219 Passengers From Ukraine Lands In Mumbai

Ukraine shut its airspace two days ago after Russia's aggression, leaving thousands of Indians, mostly students, stranded in Ukraine. The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has, however, taken off from Romania, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

Regarding the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, Jaishanka said we are making progress, adding that government teams are working on the ground round the clock. "I am personally monitoring. The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)