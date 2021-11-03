Mumbai: Unhappy over less salary and unable to lead a luxurious life, a 27-year-old engineer Umesh Patil from Maharashtra’s Nagpur has chosen to follow the path of crime to fulfill his dreams of a lavish lifestyle. However, the accused engineer was recently arrested for his alleged involvement in as many as 56 cases of chain snatching in Nashik.Also Read - Share Market Diwali Muhurat Trading Time 2021: Date, Significance of 1-Hour Stock Market Special Session

Patil, son of a security guard employed in Mumbai, finished his engineering in 2015 and then started working with a contractor. But, he was not satisfied with the salary he was getting, so he decided to start snatching chains from passersby. Patil partnered with another man named Tushar Dhikle in at least 20 chain-snatching cases and after both ended their partnership in November last year, Patil single-handedly committed 36 chains snatching crimes.

As per reports, Patil was nabbed by the police on October 21 while they were following him when he was out searching for his next chain-snatching prey. He even spotted a woman who was walking by wearing gold ornaments, but the police personnel following him rammed their bike against Patil's. Even though the police personnel and Patil fell off their bikes, the cops were successful in arresting Patil.

Upon searching his house during an investigation, cash worth Rs 2.5 lakh and 27 gold chains were found at the house of the accused. As per a TOI report, the accused had also purchased a flat worth Rs 48 lakh and a four-wheeler using the money got by selling chains. His overall bank balance was Rs 20 lakh. Furthermore, he reportedly splurged a huge amount of money on his girlfriend. After nabbing Patil, the police have also arrested his old partner in crime Dhikle and four other city-based jewellers.