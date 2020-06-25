New Delhi: In an effort to revive the economic activities in the state, the Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to open gyms and salons in the state within a week. Also Read - Coronil Kit: Govt Says Patanjali Should Not Have Advertised Drug Before Getting Final Approval

Issuing a statement, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh said that detailed guidelines will be issued for it soon. However, the state government, he said, has not taken any decision on allowing religious gatherings in the state.

"The state government has decided to re-open gyms and salons in Maharashtra within a week; guidelines will be issued for it. Maharashtra government has not taken any decision on allowing religious gatherings in the state," Aslam Sheikh said.

The move to open the gyms and salons in the state comes at a time when Maharashtra recorded as many as 3,890 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the count of patients to 1,42,900.

Coronavirus also claimed the lives of as many as 208 people, taking the state’s fatality count to 6,739.

Of these 208 victims, 72 died in the last 48 hours, while the remaining 136 had succumbed to the infection before that, but COVID-19 was not mentioned as the cause of their death earlier.

Out of the 72 deaths that took place in last 48 hours, 38 victims were from the areas under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 10 from Pune city, four each from Solapur and Nashik cities, two each from Akola city, Buldhana, Osmanabad, Ratnagiri and Pune districts, one each from Thane city, Kalyan Dombivli, Bhiwandi Nizampur, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Jalna.

The state health department said that currently, 5,57,948 people are in home quarantine, while 33,581 others are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, a central team, led by Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, will visit Maharashtra between June 26 and 29 to coordinate with the state officials in strengthening COVID-19 management efforts in those areas.

According to officials, the team will also review the measures undertaken by the states for containment of COVID-19.

India registered its worst single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, recording more than 16,000 coronavirus infections, to push the overall tally to 4.73 lakh as the number of fatalities also jumped by 418.