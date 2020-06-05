New Delhi: After over two months of lockdown, all markets and shops in Mumbai reopened on Friday, going by the standard operation protocols of the Maharashtra government. Government staff have been asked to mark their attendance by visiting the office at least once a week. Otherwise, action will be taken against them. Also Read - Unlock 1.0: Preparations Begin, Tirupati to Open From June 11 | Know What is Opening And When

As a hotbed of the COVID-19 infection, Maharashtra didn’t go along with the rest of India as far as unlocking norms are concerned. All shops were closed so far. Also Read - 'Unlock 1': Thermal Screening at Entrance, No Physical Offering | Here's SOP For Religious Places Ahead of Opening on June 8

According to the guideline of the Maharashtra government, on one day, all shops on one side of the road will stay open, while all shops on the other side of the road will remain open the next day. Also Read - 'Unlock 1': '6-ft Distance, Masks, Aarogya Setu App Mandatory For Employees,' Centre Issues SOP For Workplace

The activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest control, and technicians have also been allowed from today.

(1.) Movement of individuals, except essential services, will be strictly prohibited from 9 PM-5 AM. This is in line with the Centre’s guidelines; earlier, the timing of the night curfew was 7 PM-7AM;

(2.) From June 5, all markets, market areas and shops-except malls and market complexes-will be allowed to function on an ‘odd-even’ basis from 9 AM-5 PM;

(3.) From June 8, all private offices can open with 10% workforce, while remaining persons will work from home; intra-district bus services are allowed but inter-district services will stay closed;

(4.) However, religious places and places of worship, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services, shopping malls, barber shops, spas, salons and beauty parlours. The Centre had, however, given permission to open religious places, hotels, malls etc. from June 8 with SOPs in place.