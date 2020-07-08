New Delhi: Days after allowing hotels to reopen in the state, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday said it is planning to reopen restaurants and gymnasiums in coming days. Also Read - Mumbai News: Amid Staff Crunch Due to Rising COVID Cases, City to Outsource ICU Services to Private Bidders

Issuing a statement, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that if social distancing norms are strictly followed, then there is no problem in reopening restaurants and gymnasiums in the state.

"Hotels have reopened in Maharashtra, likewise, we'll consider reopening of restaurants and gymnasiums in coming days. We're positive about it. If social distancing norms are strictly followed, then there is no problem in reopening these two," Tope said.

Easing the coronavirus lockdown norms, the Maharashtra government allowed hotels, lodges and guest houses outside containment zones to resume operations at 33 per cent of their capacity from July 8.

The permission has been granted on conditions of these entities adhering to social distancing norms and other protocols to avoid spread of the infection.

Prior to this, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the decision on reopening of hotels will be taken after finalising Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The hotels in shopping malls, however, will not be allowed to reopen. The government said that these entities, if they are being used as quarantine facilities, will continue to function as such unless the local district/municipal administrations decide otherwise.

The development comes on a day when the number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra went up to 2,23,724 with the addition of 6,603 cases on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 fatality count grew by 198, which pushed the overall tally of victims in the state to 9,448.

As many as 4,634 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals across the state. With this, the number of recovered patients has now gone up to 1,23,192. There are 91,084 active cases in the state at present.