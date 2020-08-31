New Delhi: Going according the Unlock 4 guidelines of the Union Home Ministry, the Maharashtra government on Monday allowed the Inter-district transport of goods and people in the state. Also Read - Noida Lockdown: Weekend Curfew Extended Till September 30, Metro Services to Resume For Unlock 4

Issuing a statement, the state government said it has extended the lockdown till 30th September. Private bus and minibus are also allowed to operate. However, the state transport minister will issue SOPs for the same later.

Maharashtra Govt extends lockdown in the state till 30th September. Interdistrict transport of goods and persons are allowed. Private bus and minibus are also allowed to operate; SOPs for the same will issued by State Transport Commissioner. — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21.

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12.

The Home Ministry further added that the state governments shall not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.

The ministry said that states and Union Territory governments may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work.

The development comes at a time when Maharashtra reported a single-day highest spike of 16,867 coronavirus cases which pushed its case tally to 7,64,281. With 328 new fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 24,103.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,432 new cases and 31 deaths were reported. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 1,43,389 and death toll to 7,596.

As many as 712 people from other states have been treated in Maharashtra, including 70 who died.