New Delhi: As part of the Central government's unlock guidelines, the Maharashtra government is likely to reopen dine-in restaurants from the first week of October.

Staying shut for more than 6 months because of coronavirus restrictions, these restaurants will open with strict COVID guidelines in place. And the state government will issue the final standard operating procedures (SOPs) for this soon.

As per media reports, the restaurants are likely to be allowed to start with 50 percent capacity in the beginning.

The development comes as representatives of various restaurant associations such as NRAI, AHAR, HRAWI met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and sought reopening of dine-in reastaurants in the state.

In its earlier guidelines, the centre had left it to the state governments to decide on whether or not to allow dine-in services at restaurants. At present, only take away services are allowed at restaurants in Maharashtra and other states.

For reopening of the dine-in services at restaurants, the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) has submitted a set of SOPs to the Maharashtra government.

Because of the coronavirus restrictions, the restaurant industry has been worst affected and the NRAI has said that over 40 percent of restaurants may not even open up once the lockdown is withdrawn.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 18,056 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state’s overall tally to 13,39,232. With the death of 380 patients during the day, the toll reached 35,571.

A total of 13,565 patients were discharged on Sunday. With this, the state’s recovery count stands at 10,30,015, the department said in a statement.