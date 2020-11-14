Unlock 6 in Maharashtra: Going in line with the Unlock 6 guidelines of the Union Home Ministry, the Maharashtra government on Saturday allowed the religious places in the state to reopen from November 16. Also Read - Air Quality in ‘Very Poor’ Category, States Urge People to Celebrate Diwali in Environment-friendly Manner

Issuing an order, the state government made wearing of masks mandatory for all visitors. In the order, the state government said devotees must follow the covid guidelines while visiting temples. Also Read - Railways Allows School Teachers, Non-teaching Staff to Travel By Suburban Train in Maharashtra

“All religious places in the state to re-open for devotees from Monday, 16th November. Wearing the mask will be compulsory, all COVID norms will have to be followed,” the Maharashtra government order stated. Also Read - Ahead of Reopening of Schools in Maharashtra, Thackeray Govt Takes This Big Decision | Read Details

All religious places in the state to re-open for devotees from Monday, 16th November. Wearing the mask will be compulsory, all COVID norms will have to be followed: Government of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/iT4IwDVz0C — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that he held out on reopening religious places because of the risk to senior citizens who visit them

However, the state government said although the SOPs would be released later, the wearing of face masks while visiting places of worship in the state would be compulsory. He warned people that those found without face masks would be fined.

The development comes at a time when Maharashtra recorded 4,132 new coronavirus cases on Friday, which took the case tally to 17,40,461. With 127 fatalities, COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 45,809.