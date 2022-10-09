Mumbai: One person died, while two others have suffered severe burn injured in a major explosion at Uran Gas Turbine Power Station (GTPS) on Sunday. Initially three people were injured and were rushed to JNPT hospital in Uran with severe burn injuries. Hence, they were then shifted to National Burns hospital in Airoli.Also Read - 46 Girls And Women Among 53 Killed In Kabul Classroom Suicide Bombing

Maharashtra | Three people were injured in an explosion at a power generation station located in Uran today; injured admitted to a local hospital pic.twitter.com/k7AsGuPSUM — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022



According to Times of India, a boiler’s water booster pump suddenly exploded resulting in splashingextremely hot water in the vicinity. Reportedly, one of the satffers was delared brought dead at the hospital. Also Read - Four-Storey Building Collapses in Navi Mumbai's Kopar Khairane; 1 Dead, Rescue Ops Underway

Meanwhile, Kundan and Vishnu have susatoned 88 and 85 percent burn respectively and are in critical condition. Also Read - Indore Bags Cleanest City Of India Award For 6th Time In A Row. See Which Other Cities Made It To The List

The three hvictims of the blast have been identified as –junior Vivek Dumle, technician Kunadan Patil and worker Vishnu Yashwant