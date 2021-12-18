Mumbai: A 29-year-old man who had returned from New York tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Mumbai on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The BMC said the man has no symptoms, adding that he had taken three doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.Also Read - Can Omicron And Delta Combine To Make A Super Variant? Highly Possible, Experts Say

He tested positive for COVID-19 in a test conducted at the airport on November 9, after which his samples were sent for genome sequencing. Two of his high-risk contacts tested negative for COVID-19, the BMC said.

"The patient has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure and he has no symptoms," the civic body said in a release.

This raised the tally of Omicron patients found in the country’s financial capital to 15, including five who are from outside Mumbai.

But 13 of these patients have already been discharged from hospitals.

In fact, none of the 15 Omicron patients found in the city so far has reported severe symptoms, the BMC said.

The tally of Omicron patients in Maharashtra has reached 40.

(With inputs from PTI)