Mumbai: In a tragic incident, six members of a family, including three minors, died of asphyxiation apparently caused by the emission of carbon monoxide from a power generator at their home in Chandrapur district on Tuesday.

Since there was a power cut in some parts of Durgapur due to incessant rains, one of the family members switched on the power generator kept at their home, following which the incident reportedly occurred.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Lashkar (25), a contractor, Ajay Lashkar (21), Lakhan Lashkar (10), Krishna Lashkar (8), Pooja Lashkar (14) and Madhuri Lashkar (20).

Another minor girl survived and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said, adding that the bodies were sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of the death.