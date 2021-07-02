Mumbai: Vaccination drive will continue only for 3 hours from 2 pm to 5 pm at a limited number of its centres on Friday due to shortage of stocks, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). “Vaccines for people above 18 years of age will also be available only for 3 hours (2 pm-5 pm) today at certain centres. Covaxin will be given only for the second dose, people above 45 years of age will get Covisheild jab”, the civic body said. Also Read - No Covid Vaccination in Civic-Run & Govt Centres in Mumbai Today Due to Shortage of Jabs: BMC

List of centers administering Covishield on July 2, 2021 50% online appointment; 50% on-spot registration. Age group: 18+ HCW/FLW: 2nd dose Time: 2pm to 5 pm#MyBMCVaccinationUpdate pic.twitter.com/2WSfwRpaT0 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 1, 2021

List of centers administering Covishield on July 2, 2021 50% online appointment; 50% on-spot registration 45+

1st & 2nd dose Time: 2pm to 5 pm#MyBMCVaccinationUpdate pic.twitter.com/MGt3dWSG2g — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 1, 2021

This comes a day after the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the financial capital was suspended at the civic-run as well as government-run centres due to paucity of vaccine doses. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the civic body said the vaccination drive will resume once it receives a fresh stock of vaccines.

“The citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about the vaccination, depending upon the extent to which the stock of vaccines received, and an appropriate decision is taken,” it added.

Last month also, the inoculation drive was suspended once due to unavailability of sufficient number of vaccine doses.

According to the BMC, so far 54,35,731 citizens have been inoculated in the metropolis. Of these, 10,72,578 beneficiaries have received the second dose as well.

On Wednesday, 63,579 citizens got the jabs, including 20,259 second doses, the civic body said. Presently, there are 399 active COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai – 281 operated by the BMC, 20 government-run and 98 private centres.