Mumbai: The COVID-19 vaccination drive has been suspended in entire state of Maharashtra till Monday (January 18) due to "problems in the CoWin app", state public health minister Rajesh Tope announced on Saturday evening.

The CoWin app has been created by the Centre for managing registration for the inoculation. Nationwide inoculation drive for coronavirus began on Saturday morning.

"Not just in Maharashtra, everywhere in the country this app created problems in the execution of vaccination drive. We have decided to suspend the vaccination for the next two days," Tope said.

“On January 8, when dry run was conducted, and again today I specifically pointed out problems with the CoWin app and Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said he will look into it,” the minister said.

Earlier, a senior health department official in Maharashtra had said that owing to problems in the app, text messages were not sent to many persons who were supposed to get the vaccine shot on Saturday.

