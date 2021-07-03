Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released lists of centres that will be administering Covishield vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those in the 18 and above age group. The civic body has also issued additional guidelines and stated that inoculation at housing societies and workplaces will only be conducted by private vaccination centres registered on CoWIN portal. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Resigns, BJP to Meet Today to Select His Successor

According to the BMC, 54,67,805 citizens have been inoculated in the metropolis so far, and of these, 10,83,266 beneficiaries have received the second dose as well. Presently, there are 399 active COVID-19 vaccination centres in the city, of which 281 were operated by the BMC, 20 were government-run and 98 are private centres.

List of centres administering COVISHIELD on July 3

List of centers administering Covishield on July 3, 2021 50% online appointment; 50% on-spot registration. Age group: 18+ HCW/FLW: 2nd dose Time: 9am to 5 pm#MyBMCVaccinationUpdate pic.twitter.com/V1UVveEUWo — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 2, 2021

Earlier on Friday, the Vaccination drive in the financial capital continued only for 3 hours from 2 pm to 5 pm at a limited number of its centres due to shortage of stocks. “Vaccines for people above 18 years of age will also be available only for 3 hours (2 pm-5 pm) today at certain centres. Covaxin will be given only for the second dose, people above 45 years of age will get Covisheild jab”, the civic body had said.

On Wednesday, the vaccination drive was suspended at the civic-run as well as government-run centres due to paucity of vaccine doses. In a statement, the civic body said the vaccination drive will resume once it receives a fresh stock of vaccines.

Last month also, the inoculation drive was suspended once due to unavailability of sufficient number of vaccine doses.