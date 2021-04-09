Mumbai: At this time of COVID surge, another crisis has hit Mumbai hard and it is vaccine shortage. Because of the acute shortage of vaccines in many parts of the city, the vaccination drive in Mumbai and in many parts of the country has come to a stand-still. Several vaccination centres across Mumbai, including a jumbo COVID-19 facility in business district BKC, suspended inoculation on Friday morning due to a shortage of doses, BMC said in a statement. Also Read - COVID-19 Travel Guidelines For Kashmir: Coronavirus Test Mandatory For Those Travelling by Road

However, the remaining centres are likely to suspend the vaccination drive by afternoon or evening as the available stock is fast depleting, the BMC added.

In the meantime, Mumbai is expected to get up to 1.80 lakh fresh doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) executive health officer Mangala Gomare told news agency PTI.

According to the updates, over 75 of the 120 centres, mainly at private hospitals, suspended vaccination on Friday morning due to unavailability of doses, while some other centres suspended the drive within a few hours after the stock got over.

The jumbo COVID-19 centre at BKC, where the civic body has set up a mega inoculation facility, also suspended vaccination after administering less than 200 doses available in stock, a doctor from the centre said.

On Thursday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had told PTI that due to a shortage of doses, the vaccination drive will come to halt at all centres in Mumbai from Friday, and sought immediate supplies to replenish the existing stock.

Maharashtra: A vaccination centre in Nagpur puts up a notice with 'Vaccine stocks currently not available' written on it. A man who had come here for inoculation says, "I had come for my 2nd dose but vaccine isn't available. They told me that they don't know when will it come." pic.twitter.com/faQKrtutXF — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

For the last couple of days, the Maharashtra government has been flagging the shortage of vaccines, which, it says, have forced centres to shut down in cities like Mumbai, Satara, Sangli and Panvel.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope had alleged that Maharashtra was receiving fewer doses as a proportion of its population compared to other states like BJP-ruled Gujarat.

Mumbai: People gather outside BKC Jumbo vaccination Centre as the centre runs out of #COVID19 vaccine doses. pic.twitter.com/1OvGKdZ2yO — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

However, reacting to the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata said that the information on vaccine shortage is not right and all states are being provided an adequate number of vaccine doses.

The information on vaccine shortage is not right. All states are being provided adequate number of vaccine doses:Home Minister& BJP leader Amit Shah in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/07jRETQLJ3 — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

