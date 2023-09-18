Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai Rains Disrupt Railways, Trains Including Vande Bharat Cancelled; Check Full List

Due to the heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra, railways have been disrupted; many trains on the Mumbai-Delhi Sector of the Western Railways have been cancelled. Check full list here..

Representative Image (Photo Courtesy_ANI)

New Delhi: There has been heavy rain in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in the past couple of days, Yellow Alert was also issued in certain districts of Maharashtra for the last few days. The torrential rains have played havoc with the schedules of many long-distance trains on the Western Railway on the Mumbai-Delhi sector, officials said here on Monday. Water levels are hovering above the danger mark — over 40 feet — on Bridge No. 502 between Bharuch – Ankleshwar on the River Narmada, forcing closure of the railway traffic and cancellations. A few trains are running very late while many have also been cancelled; a similar situation is being seen in Gujarat also.

These Trains On Mumbai-Delhi Sector Are Cancelled

Take a look at the trains on the Mumbai-Delhi Sector, that have been cancelled due to the excessively bad weather conditions in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Check the full list here-

22953 (Mumbai -Ahmedabad) for September 18, 2023 is cancelled 20901 (Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat) for September 18, 2023 is cancelled 12009 (Mumbai – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Exp I) for September 18, 2023 is cancelled 19015 (Dadar-Porbandar) for September 18, 2023 is cancelled 12933 (Mumbai -Ahmedabad) for September 18, 2023 is cancelled 12931 (Mumbai-Ahmedabad) for September 18, 2023 is cancelled 82901 (Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express) is cancelled 12471 (Bandra Terminus-SriMata Vaishnodevi Katra-Swaraj Express) for September 18, 2023 is cancelled 12925 (Bandra T -Amritsar) for September 18, 2023 is cancelled

On the return side, the services cancelled are:

12010 (Ahmedabad- Mumbai) for September 18, 2023 12934 (Ahmedabad -Mumbai) for September 18, 2023 12932 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai) for September 18, 2023 82902 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express) for September 18, 2023 22954 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai) for September 18, 2023 09172 (Bharuch -Surat ) for September 18, 2023

However, the 04711 (Bikaner-Bandra Terminus Express), which started its journey on Saturday, and was short-terminated at Ahmedabad, will now run up to Mumbai, said a WR Spokesperson. The disruption in the trains schedules has resulted in delays of other regular train services and officials are making efforts to avoid any further interruptions.

Trains Cancelled In Gujarat

The Western Railways in another tweet said it was informed that the helpline Numbers have been set up to assist passengers in getting train-related information. After heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and the release of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada, eight trains that connect Vadodara to Ekta Nagar, the site of the Statue of Unity, were canceled for a day. Apart from this, three trains were cancelled indefinitely.

The train traffic between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations in the Vadodara division on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route stopped after Narmada river waters surged above the danger mark at brigade no. At least one-and-a-half dozen trains, including Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express and Shatabdi Express, have been cancelled due to the flood, the Western Railway said.

