Thane: Maharashtra police have busted a fake call centre operating at a business park in Navi Mumbai that was scamming US nationals on the pretext of selling viagra and other drugs. Police have arrested three persons involved in running the establishment. According to police, the trio allegedly obtained confidential data of US citizens illegally, and called them through VoIP, by posing as representatives of a renowned pharma company.

According to the assistant commissioner of police (Crime) Vinayak Vast, the accused offered viagra and other drugs at concessional rates to the victims, obtained their credit card details and cheated them by not supplying the medicines.

"Based on a complaint, officials of the crime branch's cyber cell raided the premises on Wednesday and arrested Harit Sudhama Prasad (32), Pravin Patil (41) and Ashish Shukla (30)," the official said.

An offence under sections 420 (cheating) of the IPC, Information Technology Act and Indian Telegraph Act has been registered against the accused with Vashi police station, he said, adding that laptops, hard disks and other gadgets were seized from the accused.