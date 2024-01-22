Home

VIDEO: 1st Accident On Mumbai’s Atal Setu As Car Collides With Divider And Flips Over; 5 Injured

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is a significant infrastructure project that aims to improve connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai: A car lost control and collided with a divider on the recently inaugurated Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also known as Atal Setu. This incident, that took place on Sunday, marks the first reported accident on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link in Navi Mumbai, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is a significant infrastructure project that aims to improve connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. It is expected to reduce travel time and ease congestion on the existing routes.

The video, captured by the dashcam on the car behind it, shows the hatchback cutting across lanes and slamming into the railing and ultimately coming to a halt. The car, travelling to Chirle (a village in Uran taluka of Raigad district), had two women, children in it at the time of the accident. All passengers are reported safe.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A car lost control and collided with a divider on the newly constructed Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu). (21.01) (Source: Navi Mumbai Police) pic.twitter.com/XyeaXtxoFt — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, popularly known as Atal Setu, is a magnificent engineering marvel that has been constructed at a staggering cost of over Rs 17,840 crore. This iconic bridge spans an impressive length of approximately 21.8 km, making it the longest bridge in India and the longest sea bridge in the country.

The Atal Setu comprises a 6-lane bridge with a sea stretch of 16.5 km and a land stretch of 5.5 km. It serves as a vital link between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, significantly reducing travel time and congestion on the existing routes.

